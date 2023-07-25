HCS leaders on safety ahead of school year ‘We’re in a constant state of evaluation’

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County students will be heading back to the classroom in just a few weeks, and school safety is at the top of mind for many parents.

Horry County Schools is going into the 2023-2024 year with $15.1 million in the budget for safety and security measures. The school board also approved a plan providing a little over $4 million every year for security upgrades for the next five years.

“We’re in a constant state of evaluation and modification where necessary,” said David Beaty, the district’s safety and security coordinator.

But, leaders said security improvements are not always obvious.

“A lot of people, when they come into a school building, they will see certain things like metal detectors and visitor management systems when they come in to check in, but there are some things that are not obvious to parents that are still there,” said HCS spokesperson Lisa Bourcier.

This year, students may notice security film in some classrooms to prevent people from looking into windows. New signs are also up to help guide law enforcement in case of an emergency. The county also had an audit done by an independent company last year.

“They made a number of recommendations that we’re going through, and for the foreseeable future, for a number of years, we are going to be making some of these security enhancements,” said Beaty.

Lacey Leutgen, who has a daughter that will be going into kindergarten at Pee Dee Elementary this year, said there are some fears ahead of the new school year. She said there was an incident last year in which a gun was found in a child’s bag. Now, the school is requiring clear backpacks.

“As long as the clear backpacks are in place and they make sure to keep watch and all, and the kids are safe, that’s all that matters to me,” Leutgens said.

But she added it also matters how her daughter feels.

“I don’t want her to feel like she’s not safe there,” Leutgens said.

Administrators said they want to hear from parents and guardians who may have concerns.

“Anytime there is a concern or a perception, as a principal, I want to know about that, I want to hear that, I want to understand that,” said Myrtle Beach Middle School principal Janice Christy.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.