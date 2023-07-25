Florida man arrested in Florence Co. after deputies find 2 kilos of cocaine during traffic stop

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florida man was arrested on Tuesday after deputies in Florence County pulled him over for a traffic stop and discovered 2 kilos of cocaine in his vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

55-year-old Ewart Everton Brown, of Fort Lauderdale, was arrested Tuesday after deputies initiated a traffic stop on his Black BMW SUV for speeding along I-95 in Florence County.

Once deputies had Brown stopped they had “reasonable suspicion” of criminal activity and asked Brown for consent to search his vehicle. During the search, they discovered 2 kilos of cocaine and a 9mm Beretta.

He now faces charges of trafficking cocaine and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Brown was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

