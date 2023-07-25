Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Temperautres continue to climb, heat advisories possible this weekend

By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another round of immense summer heat is set to arrive as we approach the weekend.

WEDNESDAY

Temperatures trend warmer Wednesday as afternoon highs climb back into the upper 80s along the Grand Strand and lower 90s inland of the Waterway. The increased humidity will push the heat index to around 100° into the early afternoon.

Heat begins to build Wednesday
Heat begins to build Wednesday(WMBF)

Our slim rain chances continue with only a tiny chance of an afternoon downpour Wednesday.

INTO THE WEEKEND

Temperatures will continue to climb this week, peaking over the weekend. Heat indices rise to around 104° Friday, pushing to 107° Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Heat advisories may be issued over the weekend as dangerous heat levels arrive.

Much hotter weather arrives this weekend
Much hotter weather arrives this weekend(WMBF)

Rain chances remain low through Saturday but increase a bit for the end of the weekend. A few more afternoon downpours are possible as we move into Sunday.

Few more downpours are possible Sunday
Few more downpours are possible Sunday(WMBF)

