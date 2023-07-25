Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Climbing temperatures, heat index climbs above 105° late week

The steamy conditions continue, especially late week.
The steamy conditions continue, especially late week.(WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re giving you the First Alert to building heat & humidity, eventually feeling miserable by the end of the week.

TODAY

Mostly sunny skies will allow temperatures to climb quickly again today. Highs will climb into the upper 80s for the Grand Strand with the low-mid 90s inland. The heat index today will sit just under triple digits this afternoon.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s for the beaches with the low-mid 90s inland today.
Highs will climb into the upper 80s for the beaches with the low-mid 90s inland today.(WMBF)

As we head into the afternoon hours, rain chances will remain slim. An isolated shower or storm will remain possible at 20% today. Don’t expect to see much in the way of rain chances this week. We will hold onto that 20% chance of rain through the rest of the week.

REST OF THE WEEK

Throughout the rest of the week heat and humidity will continue to build in, making feels-like temperatures climb to miserable levels. The heat index by the end of the work week will climb into the lower 100s. High pressure will keep the forecast calm & quiet with just a 20% chance of a passing shower through the end of the week.

It will be hot & humid, especially late week. We will feel like 105-107° by the end of the week.
It will be hot & humid, especially late week. We will feel like 105-107° by the end of the week.(WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

The hottest stretch of weather arrives this weekend as temperatures climb into the 90s even for the Grand Strand. Move further inland and highs will climb into the middle to upper 90s. Some places far enough inland may have enough heat to hit the triple digits Saturday & Sunday. The heat index will certainly be dangerous, with readings around 107° each day.

Highs will climb into the lower 90s for the beaches on Saturday & Sunday. As we head inland, a...
Highs will climb into the lower 90s for the beaches on Saturday & Sunday. As we head inland, a few locations will make a run at the upper 90s with an isolated 100° reading possible.(WMBF)

