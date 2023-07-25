HCFR: 3 hurt in 5-car crash along Highway 501

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation reported a Tuesday crash that is causing lane closures.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on the northbound side of Highway 501 at Wild Wing Boulevard.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash where the agency said five cars were involved.

First responders took three people to the hospital with injuries, but the extent of the injuries has not been released at this time.

HCFR and SCDOT reported at one point that all lanes on the northbound side are blocked as crews worked to help those involved in the crash and clear the scene. As of 12:30 p.m., no lanes are blocked.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is taking over the investigation into the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area for the safety of first responders on the scene and to avoid delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

