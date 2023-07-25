Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Amber Alert issued for missing teen girl in Texas

The girl was last seen on North Houston Street in Royse City, Texas.
The girl was last seen on North Houston Street in Royse City, Texas.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for 16-year-old Caylee Sellers.

The girl was last seen on North Houston Street in Royse City, Texas, according to authorities.

Sellers is approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds and has black hair with green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white Colorado hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert can call Royse City police at 972-524-4776.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lodging Establishment Act allows hotels to turn away locals or anyone else as long as they...
‘I had no idea’: A decades old law locals should know before booking a staycation
Driver killed after being thrown from car in Highway 701 crash, SCHP says
Tammy Perreault
Parties reach settlement agreement in case of woman impaled by umbrella in Garden City
Trysten Tyler, Kayla Chavis
2 homicide suspects in custody after hours long standoff in Robeson County
The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. on the northbound side of Highway 501 at Wild Wing...
HCFR: 3 hurt in 5-car crash along Highway 501

Latest News

Florida man arrested in Florence Co. after deputies find 2 kilos of cocaine during traffic stop
S.C. union reps react to tentative agreement reached between UPS, workers
Myrtle Beach residents want solution to pedestrian safety concerns along Coventry Boulevard
Prosecutors filed charges against the parents of a 16-month-old boy fatally shot by his...
Neglect, drug charges filed against parents of 16-month-old boy fatally shot by brother
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference after the House...
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy floats an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden