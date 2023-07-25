1 injured after house fire in Loris, HCFR says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured and others displaced, after a house fire in Loris Monday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR crews were called to a residential fire around 7:30 p.m. at the 3000 block of Live Oak Drive in Loris to assist the Loris Fire Department.

They were able to control the fire, but one person was injured.

All who were displaced by the fire have been offered assistance from American Red Cross of South Carolina.

The fire is under investigation.

