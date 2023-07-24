Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

You can make a difference at the Horry County Animal Care Center

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - There are plenty of ways you can help the Horry County Animal Care Center.

Right now, the Horry County Animal Care Center is at capacity with over 200 animals.

We loved meeting some of the dogs available for adoption. Because of the need, adoption fees are currently being waived.

If you’re unable to adopt, there are many ways you can make a difference. You can donate on their website, buy items from their Amazon wish list, volunteer your time, or foster.

Come along with us!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical injuries reported after crash involving tree Little River
19-year-old woman killed, 2 hurt after vehicle hits tree in Little River
HCFR: Critical injuries reported, vehicle overturns in Highway 701 crash
A member of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department's Ocean Rescue team uses a jet ski to try and find...
Rescue crews deploy drones, helicopters in search for missing swimmer in Myrtle Beach
4 hurt in Saturday crash involving motorcycles in Conway area
Driver killed after being thrown from car in Highway 701 crash, SCHP says

Latest News

Big Daddy's Yard Supply
Big Daddy’s Yard Supply wins Best Garden Center for WMBF News’ Best of the Grand Strand Contest
Grand Strand Today - Big Daddy's Yard Supply
Grand Strand Today - Horry County Animal Care Center Pt 3
Grand Strand Today - Horry County Animal Care Center Pt 5