You can make a difference at the Horry County Animal Care Center

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - There are plenty of ways you can help the Horry County Animal Care Center.

Right now, the Horry County Animal Care Center is at capacity with over 200 animals.

We loved meeting some of the dogs available for adoption. Because of the need, adoption fees are currently being waived.

If you’re unable to adopt, there are many ways you can make a difference. You can donate on their website, buy items from their Amazon wish list, volunteer your time, or foster.

Come along with us!

