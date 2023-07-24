Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

SUV driver, 83, crashes into assisted living facility; 2 hospitalized

An SUV crashed into an assisted living facility in Massachusetts on Monday. (WCVB via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVELAND, Mass. (AP) — An 83-year-old man drove his SUV into a Massachusetts assisted living facility on Monday, injuring two residents, authorities said.

The driver and an 84-year-old woman who lived in the Nichols Village retirement community were hospitalized after the morning crash, Groveland fire Chief Robert Valentine said in a statement.

The driver had to be helped out of the vehicle by first responders.

A second resident of the damaged unit was treated at the scene but did not require hospitalization, Valentine said.

Photos from the scene showed the front of the SUV partially inside the unit.

Groveland is about 30 miles north of Boston.

The town’s building inspector also responded to the scene.

The architectural engineer who designed the building evaluated its stability and determined that it was stable enough for the vehicle to be removed. It was towed away about 1:20 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical injuries reported after crash involving tree Little River
19-year-old woman killed, 2 hurt after vehicle hits tree in Little River
Driver killed after being thrown from car in Highway 701 crash, SCHP says
HCFR: Critical injuries reported, vehicle overturns in Highway 701 crash
4 hurt in Saturday crash involving motorcycles in Conway area
A member of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department's Ocean Rescue team uses a jet ski to try and find...
Rescue crews deploy drones, helicopters in search for missing swimmer in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Listening to America - Gun Violence
A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new...
Elon Musk reveals new black and white X logo to replace Twitter’s blue bird
Randy Cooper
Florence man arrested, charged with attempted murder for allegedly firing gun inside a home
Kayak outfitter Jessie Fuentes stands above the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass , Texas, Thursday,...
Texas is using disaster declarations to install buoys and razor wire on the US-Mexico border
Workers continue to deploy large buoys to be used as a border barrier along the banks of the...
Biden administration sues Texas governor over Rio Grande buoy barrier that’s meant to stop migrants