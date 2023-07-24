Myrtle Beach gas prices surge 15 cents in last week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – If you’ve had to pay at the pump recently, you’ve noticed a spike in gas prices in the Grand Strand.

GasBuddy reports that Myrtle Beach gas prices rose 15 cents per gallon in the last week, with an average of $3.27.

The prices are about 11 cents higher per gallon than a month ago, but 54 cents lower than a year ago.

“For another week, we saw little meaningful change in the national average, which has been stuck in the same 10 cent range we’re in today since April. It’s been a remarkably quiet summer for gas prices, which have been far less active than normal,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, I don’t expect much change in the toss up that has been gas prices for weeks on end. But, with gasoline demand now hitting its summer high, there remain some risks that could disturb gas prices in a significant way before summer’s end.”

The cheapest station in Myrtle Beach was priced at $3.03 per gallon while the most expensive was $3.49.

The average price of gas in South Carolina stands at $3.29, while the national average is at $3.55.

