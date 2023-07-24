Florence man arrested, charged with attempted murder for allegedly firing gun inside a home

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies have arrested a man after allegedly firing a gun inside a home where an adult and two children were present, according to Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Florence County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Michael Nunn said 56-year-old Randy Cooper was arrested on Saturday by investigators after allegedly firing off a gun at a home on Trent Drive. He faces multiple charges including possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging firearms into a dwelling, and three counts of attempted murder.

Although there were 3 people inside the home at the time, including two children, no injuries have been reported.

Cooper is being held at the Florence County Detention Center under no bond.

