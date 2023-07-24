Submit a Tip
Florence 1 School District rolls out new school bus tracking app for parents

(MaxPixel)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Parents in the Florence 1 School District will have a new way to make sure their child’s bus gets safely to and from school.

The district is rolling out the Traversa Ride 360 app.

Parents will receive a bus pass with their student’s school ID number to use in the Ride 360 app. Once parents register and log into the app, they will be able to see the location of their student’s bus stop, the name of their bus driver and the bus number.

The district said the app will use cellphone towers to track the bus which will provide estimated time of arrival to the bus stop.

“We are always looking for new ways to improve our operations. We are excited to launch our new Ride 360 app. This will provide parents and guardians with another form of accountability,” Transportation Director Mitchell Washington said.

The school district will start the school year with 88 school buses with Ride 360 tracking technology. Eventually all of the district’s buses will be equipped with it.

The first day of school for Florence 1 Schools is August 31.

The school district also wants parents to know that the Ride 360 access is a privilege and can be revoked at any time if the app is misused.

