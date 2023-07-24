FIRST ALERT: Cooler start to the week, building heat late week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re back to normal programming for July with near normal temperatures, but it won’t last for long.

TODAY

After overnight rain, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today. Temperatures today will be in the mid 80s. Temperatures seem to be cooler, but the humidity continues to linger. Rain chances will remain low today and most of us should say stay dry with a pop-up shower here or there. Overall, not a bad day.

Highs will climb into the mid 80s today with the "coolest" day of the week. (WMBF)

NEW WORK WEEK

For the start of the work week, we will see temperatures stay pretty consistent across the Grand Strand sitting in the upper 80s. Rain chances will stay sitting at 20% for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Highs will be warmer inland with the temperatures climbing into the middle 90s by Wednesday. The heat index will reach the triple digits by Wednesday. It will continue to be hot, humid, and steamy as we head into the later part of the week.

A mix of sun & clouds with an isolated shower at 20%. (WMBF)

INTO THE WEEKEND

As we head into the weekend, the heat will only build. The heat index will be in the triple digits each day. We will approach excessive heat & humidity as the heat index reaches near 105° for both Saturday and Sunday. Despite the heat & humidity, rain chances are slim through the end of the week.

The heat index will climb into the triple digits by the middle of the week & turn excessive by the weekend. (WMBF)

The worst days of the heat & humidity will arrive just in time for those weekend plans. Highs on Saturday & Sunday will climb into the low-mid 90s for the beaches with the upper 90s appearing inland. While a shower chance is around, most us will remain dry. The heat index will remain miserable. Sunday will be the hottest day of the weekend with the humidity lingering as we head into next week.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.