FIRST ALERT: Building heat this week as the heat index hits 107°

Hot and dry weather pattern moving in this week
Hot and dry weather pattern moving in this week
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another round of triple-digit heat indices is heading our way this week.

TUESDAY

We keep the heat manageable Tuesday as afternoon temperatures climb into the upper 80s. The heat index begins to rise but will stop short of the triple-digits, topping out around 98°.

Rain chances remain slim on Tuesday and through much of the weekend. Most of us are dry through the weekend outside of an isolated afternoon downpour.

BUILDING HEAT THIS WEEK

The heat will climb quickly late this week, continuing into the weekend. The heat index will rise above 100° by Thursday afternoon, pushing above 105° over the weekend. Some spots could briefly hit heat indices of 110° on Saturday and Sunday.

