Driver killed after being thrown from car in Highway 701 crash, SCHP says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person died after being involved in a crash near Conway early Sunday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 5:15 a.m. to the area of Highway 701 South and Bucksville Drive for a single-car crash.

HCFR took three people to the hospital, but troopers reported that the driver of the car died at the hospital. The name of the driver has not been released by the coroner’s office yet.

LCpl. William Bennett with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the car was heading north on Highway 701 when it crossed the center line, ran off the road to the left, hit a ditch and flipped over.

Bennett said the driver of the car was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car.

The conditions of the other two people involved in the crash have not been released.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

