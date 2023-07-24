City of Myrtle Beach creates four new rideshare zones for rider safety

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach is making it safer and easier for people who use rideshare services in the Boardwalk District.

The city converted 15 on-street parking spaces and installed signs to identify the rideshare zones.

The designated areas are located at:

Eastbound on Ninth Avenue North near Ocean Boulevard

Westbound on Ninth Avenue North near Ocean Boulevard

Northbound at 1104 Withers Alley (Behind Public Restrooms)

Eastbound on 15th Avenue North, between Chester Street and Withers Drive

The city said it considered the increasing number of people who use Uber, Lyft and other rideshare services to get to and from the Boulevard and the Boardwalk area when it set up the zones.

“Having designated stopping points for rideshares is a safer alternative for drivers and passengers,” the city said in a Facebook post.

Towing will be enforced at the locations if cars park there that aren’t rideshares.

