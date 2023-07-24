Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Big Daddy’s Yard Supply wins Best Garden Center for WMBF News’ Best of the Grand Strand Contest

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Locally owned and operated, Big Daddy’s Yard Supply in Murrells Inlet has a large selection of plants, trees, and beautiful flowers in their garden center.

While you can come shop for items and grab and go, they also offer landscaping services.

They’re your winners for WMBF News’ Best of the Grand Strand contest for Garden Center.

Come along with us to see what sets them apart!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical injuries reported after crash involving tree Little River
19-year-old woman killed, 2 hurt after vehicle hits tree in Little River
HCFR: Critical injuries reported, vehicle overturns in Highway 701 crash
A member of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department's Ocean Rescue team uses a jet ski to try and find...
Rescue crews deploy drones, helicopters in search for missing swimmer in Myrtle Beach
4 hurt in Saturday crash involving motorcycles in Conway area
Driver killed after being thrown from car in Highway 701 crash, SCHP says

Latest News

Horry County Animal Care Center
You can make a difference at the Horry County Animal Care Center
Grand Strand Today - Big Daddy's Yard Supply
Grand Strand Today - Horry County Animal Care Center Pt 3
Grand Strand Today - Horry County Animal Care Center Pt 5