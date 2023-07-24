Submit a Tip
2.53 magnitude earthquake reported near Summerville

The 2.53 magnitude quake hit at 2:45 p.m. Monday around 5.6 miles northwest of Summerville, according to the USGS.
The 2.53 magnitude quake hit at 2:45 p.m. Monday around 5.6 miles northwest of Summerville, according to the USGS.(MGN)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Geological Survey is reporting an earthquake hit the Lowcountry on Monday.

The 2.53 magnitude quake hit at 2:45 p.m. Monday around 5.6 miles northwest of Summerville, according to the USGS.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division launched a tool for residents to guide them through the fundamentals of earthquakes and how to prepare for them in October.

