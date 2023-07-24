Submit a Tip
2 homicide suspects in custody after hours long standoff in Robeson County

Trysten Tyler, Kayla Chavis
Trysten Tyler, Kayla Chavis(Source: Robeson County Detention Center)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A standoff that lasted for several hours in Robeson County ended with the arrests of two homicide suspects.

Leads on the investigation into Michael Thomas’ homicide led the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office to 21-year-old Trysten Tyler and 36-year-old Kayla Chavis.

When investigators arrived at a home on Sunday along Renner Road, Chavis ran into the house, and authorities confirmed that Tyler was also inside. The pair refused to leave the house.

During the standoff, investigators learned there were also two kids inside the home. At some point during the standoff, the children were let out of the house.

After three hours of attempted negotiations, Tyler and Chavis refused to surrender. The refusal led authorities to deploy a “gas agent” into the home which forced the two outside.

The pair were taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy.

The charges stem from Thomas’ death a couple of weeks ago. Deputies found his body along Erika Road in St. Pauls but an investigation determined that the shooting happened on Chris Road in Lumber Bridge.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division. The ATF, U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Fugitive Task Force and the Lumberton Police Department helped with the case.

Anyone with information about Thomas’ shooting death is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.

