Second meeting held to discuss possibly incorporating Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A small group of Carolina Forest residents met Saturday morning to continue a discussion on the possibility of incorporating the area into its own city.

“I think the questions that people came up with were what I expected,” said Norman Fay, one of the event organizers.

Some of those questions included how much incorporation would cost and who would pay for it.

“That’s not the issue. The real issue is the vision plan. What is the vision for Carolina Forest? What can make it livable in the next 20 years?” said Fay.

John Olock attended the first meeting a few weeks ago and agrees this process would take some time.

“It’s productive again, a lot of people have a lot of questions, mainly tax based. Today we discussed where the boundaries would be and it’s a move from there,” he said.

At the last meeting, Fay referenced a 2018 study generated by the Carolina Forest Civic Association on the possibility of incorporating Carolina Forest.

On Saturday, there were some questions left unanswered as fresh information is in the process of being gathered.

Earlier this week, state Sen. Greg Hembree also weighed in on possibly incorporating Carolina Forest.

“If the community decides to go that direction and I can help in some way at the state level, there is a screening and review process at the state level,” Hembree told WMBF News. “So if I could help in some way there, I would.”

For now, Fay and others involved will continue to build more data and facts for residents interested.

“First, we want to find out what the tax base is and we want to find out where the general money might be available for this. It is going to take some discussion,” said Fay.

The next meeting for the group is scheduled for September.

