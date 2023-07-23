Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Second meeting held to discuss possibly incorporating Carolina Forest

By Eric Richards
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A small group of Carolina Forest residents met Saturday morning to continue a discussion on the possibility of incorporating the area into its own city.

“I think the questions that people came up with were what I expected,” said Norman Fay, one of the event organizers.

Some of those questions included how much incorporation would cost and who would pay for it.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

“That’s not the issue. The real issue is the vision plan. What is the vision for Carolina Forest? What can make it livable in the next 20 years?” said Fay.

John Olock attended the first meeting a few weeks ago and agrees this process would take some time.

“It’s productive again, a lot of people have a lot of questions, mainly tax based. Today we discussed where the boundaries would be and it’s a move from there,” he said.

At the last meeting, Fay referenced a 2018 study generated by the Carolina Forest Civic Association on the possibility of incorporating Carolina Forest.

On Saturday, there were some questions left unanswered as fresh information is in the process of being gathered.

Earlier this week, state Sen. Greg Hembree also weighed in on possibly incorporating Carolina Forest.

“If the community decides to go that direction and I can help in some way at the state level, there is a screening and review process at the state level,” Hembree told WMBF News. “So if I could help in some way there, I would.”

For now, Fay and others involved will continue to build more data and facts for residents interested.

“First, we want to find out what the tax base is and we want to find out where the general money might be available for this. It is going to take some discussion,” said Fay.

The next meeting for the group is scheduled for September.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Smith
Horry County police arrest alleged serial restaurant burglar
Don becomes the first hurricane of the 2023 hurricane season.
FIRST ALERT: DON becomes the first hurricane of the 2023 hurricane season
A member of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department's Ocean Rescue team uses a jet ski to try and find...
Rescue crews deploy drones, helicopters in search for missing swimmer in Myrtle Beach
Ali Spivey, Taquan Turner
2 accused of breaking into Myrtle Beach area home, robbing victims at gunpoint
1 hurt, 3 displaced after fire in Longs area

Latest News

Second meeting held to discuss possibly incorporating Carolina Forest
HCFR: Critical injuries reported, vehicle overturns in Highway 701 crash
More scattered storm will form Sunday afternoon
FIRST ALERT: Heat, humidity, and afternoon storms later today
Critical injuries reported after crash involving tree Little River
Critical injuries reported after crash involving tree Little River