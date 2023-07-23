Submit a Tip
Report: Sale of The Charlotte Hornets approved by the NBA

Board of Governors approved the sale to group led by Rick Schnall and Gabe Poltkin
Spectrum Center, home of the Charlotte Hornets
Spectrum Center, home of the Charlotte Hornets
By Harrington Gardiner Jr.
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Hornets offseason has been filled with many storylines and the official change in ownership might usher in a new era of Hornets basketball.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (Woj), The NBA has officially approved the sale of the Charlotte Hornets.

The Board of Governors approved the sale to the group led by Rick Schnall and Gabe Poltkin.

Michael Jordan no longer has majority ownership in the team and ends what was a 13-year run as majority owner.

The team was purchased for approximately $3 billion which is significantly less than what Jordan bought the team for in 2010 at a value of approximately $275 million.

The Hornets record while Jordan served as the minority owner for 13 years was a disappointing 423-600.

The team made the playoffs twice during his tenure however, they never exceeded the first round.

With a different ownership group in control many fans hope this season will be the start of a winning culture and better things to come on the court.

