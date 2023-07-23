Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

HCFR: Critical injuries reported, vehicle overturns in Highway 701 crash

(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Serious injuries were reported after a crash early Saturday in Horry County.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Highway 701 South and Bucksville Drive just after 5:20 a.m. Officials said the wreck involved one vehicle that overturned.

Two people were also taken to the hospital. No further details on their conditions were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Smith
Horry County police arrest alleged serial restaurant burglar
Don becomes the first hurricane of the 2023 hurricane season.
FIRST ALERT: DON becomes the first hurricane of the 2023 hurricane season
A member of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department's Ocean Rescue team uses a jet ski to try and find...
Rescue crews deploy drones, helicopters in search for missing swimmer in Myrtle Beach
Ali Spivey, Taquan Turner
2 accused of breaking into Myrtle Beach area home, robbing victims at gunpoint
1 hurt, 3 displaced after fire in Longs area

Latest News

Second meeting held to discuss possibly incorporating Carolina Forest
4 hurt in Saturday crash involving motorcycles in Conway area
More scattered storm will form Sunday afternoon
FIRST ALERT: Heat, humidity, and afternoon storms later today
‘First we want to find out what the tax base is’ organizers hold second incorp Carolina Forest...
Second meeting held to discuss possibly incorporating Carolina Forest