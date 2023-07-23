HCFR: Critical injuries reported, vehicle overturns in Highway 701 crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Serious injuries were reported after a crash early Saturday in Horry County.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Highway 701 South and Bucksville Drive just after 5:20 a.m. Officials said the wreck involved one vehicle that overturned.

Two people were also taken to the hospital. No further details on their conditions were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.