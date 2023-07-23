Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Lower rain chances, building heat through the week

Much hotter weather arrives this week
Much hotter weather arrives this week(WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While rain chances take a break, the heat will continue to build throughout the week.

MONDAY

Monday will be the coolest day of the week as temperatures climb into the upper 80s. Enough mugginess around to push the heat index into the upper 90s. A few showers will remain early, with partly cloudy skies by the afternoon.

Lower rain chances this week
Lower rain chances this week(WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

An area of high pressure will continue to build in throughout the week, reducing rain chances and pumping up the heat. Outside of an isolated afternoon downpour, most spots are completely dry through Friday.

Temperatures aren’t too bad early in the week but build quickly later in the week. The heat index will push above 105° by Friday and remain there for the weekend.

Heat builds through the week
Heat builds through the week(WMBF)

