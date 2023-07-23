FIRST ALERT: Heat, humidity, and afternoon storms later today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another round of scattered storms arrives Sunday afternoon.

SUNDAY

Temperatures will run into the upper 80s this afternoon, feeling warmer with the increased mugginess. Our heat index will hover close to 100 through the early afternoon.

Heat indicies will climb back into the upper 90s (WMBF)

Another round of scattered downpours and storms will develop later today. The best coverage arrives on Sunday evening, but some may linger after sunset tonight.

Severe weather isn’t expected, but heavy rain and frequent lightning will be possible.

More scattered storm will form Sunday afternoon (WMBF)

THIS WEEK

We’re moving into a quiet stretch of weather for next week as rain chances remain slim through much of the week. Temperatures climb to around 90 early in the week but will rise in a hurry.

Another round of summer heat arrives late this week as temperatures climb into the lower 90s along the Grand Strand, pushing into the upper 90s inland of the Waterway.

The heat index will soar to near 110 by the end of the work week.

