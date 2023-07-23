Critical injuries reported after crash involving tree Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Serious injuries were reported after a crash in the Little River area early Sunday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the wreck at around 6:45 a.m. in the area of Highway 57 North and Frank Gore Road.

Officials said the crash involved a vehicle and a tree, but further details about what happened were not immediately available.

Two people were also taken to the hospital.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating with assistance from the Horry County Police Department.

