4 hurt in Saturday crash involving motorcycles in Conway area

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials said four people were hurt after a crash involving four motorcycles in the Conway area on Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Highway 378 and Hendricks Short-Cut Road just after 6 p.m. for reports of the crash.

The four people hurt were taken to a hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

