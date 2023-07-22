Report: More South Carolinians are ‘hooked’ on saltwater fishing since 2021

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - More South Carolinians are taking the “bait” and getting “hooked” on saltwater fishing across the state.

The 2023 Special Fishing Report found nearly 900 million people in the U.S. took part in fishing outings in 2022, which is 2 million more fishing outings than in 2021.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Saltwater Fishing Outreach Coordinator, Matt Perkinson said South Carolina has seen a steady increase in the interest of fishing, specifically saltwater fishing.

“We have a lot of freshwater area in South Carolina, but the number of saltwater anglers is certainly increasing”, said Perkinson.

Perkinson said the increase in saltwater fishing is because more people are visiting and moving to the coast.

However, saltwater fishing is not the only fishing category that has seen an increase. The report also shows more women are participating in fishing, with female fishing participation in 2022 approaching its 2020 all-time high.

Perkinson said the reason why a variety of people are more interested in fishing than in previous years is actually unexpected.

“One of the biggest things people say is that they fish because they want to spend more time with their family or with friends, and fishing is a really great opportunity to get out and do that”, said Perkinson.

If you’re over the age of 16, you have to buy a fishing license to fish in South Carolina.

If you’re not ready to commit to buying the license and gear, Springmaid Pier Manager, Rosanne McShane said saltwater piers that let you fish for a day, for a flat fee are a great alternative. McShane said people often rent gear from the pier, but end up loving fishing so much they buy their rods.

“They’ll go out and try it out, and come in and say ‘Hey, I want to buy a rod’”, said McShane.

Depending on the type of fishing you plan to do, you can purchase either a saltwater or freshwater fishing license at SCDNR.

