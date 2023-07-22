PA officials recover body believed to be Charleston toddler killed in flood

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WCSC) - Officials in Pennsylvania said they believe they have found the body of a missing 2-year-old from Charleston who was killed in a flash flood.

Philadelphia Police said they recovered the body of who they believe is missing 2-year-old Mattie Sheils on Friday.

Police received a 911 call from someone who saw a child’s body in the Delaware River near the Philadelphia Waste Disposal Plant, according to a social media post from the Upper Makefield Township Police Department. Officials were able to bring the child to shore, where they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The child was taken to the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be conducted Saturday morning, the announcement stated.

“Based upon the physical description of the child and the clothing found on the child, we strongly believe that 2-year-old Mattie Sheils has been found pending further identification processes,” police said in the Facebook post.

The family was driving Sunday about 30 minutes north of Philadelphia and got caught in flash flooding, Upper Makefield Fire Company Chief Tim Brewer said during a Sunday news conference, CBS News reported.

Brewer said the father took his 4-year-old son while the mother and grandmother grabbed two other children.

On Monday, Upper Makefield Township Police said Katie Seley, 32, of Charleston, died in the flooding. The children, 2-year-old Mattie Sheils and 9-month-old Conrad Sheils, were still missing.

Their vehicle was one of approximately 11 that were believed to be on the road when the flash flooding happened, CBS News reported.

Brewer said at a Monday news conference search teams are helping from Delaware, Chester, and parts of Bucks County, New Jersey. K-9 units and underwater search teams are also involved, along with “quite a few” drones involved in the search, which he said would be “a massive undertaking.”

Authorities will continue the search for 9-month-old Conrad Sheils on Saturday.

“Tomorrow, we will continue the search for 9-month-old Conrad as we want to reunite him with his family and sister,” the police department said. “We will deploy marine assets up and down the Delaware River as we continue our search operations with K9 teams and divers as we work tirelessly to ensure Conrad is found.”

The Upper Makefield Township Police Department thanked the 911 callers and the public for their continued support.

