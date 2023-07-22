Submit a Tip
‘It’s going to be lovely’: Myrtle Beach officials share latest updates to Arts & Innovation district project

A new logo and branding was revealed for Myrtle Beach's Arts & Innovation District on Thursday.
A new logo and branding was revealed for Myrtle Beach's Arts & Innovation District on Thursday.(Myrtle Beach Downtown Development Office)
By Julia Richardson
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -Myrtle Beach has been in the planning stages for revitalizing the Arts & Innovation district for months, but now, could start putting these plans in motion as early as a month.

The downtown area is already home to a lot of businesses.

“We opened January 14th and we’ve had so much business come in, it’s been lovely,” said Landon Schultz-Zwahr, co-owner of Lucid Coast Candle Bar.

On the list is a park and plaza in front of the train depot, making Oak Street a thoroughfare, and eventually adding a library and children’s museum.

The initial stages, which will cost the city $34 million and could take up to two years. It will include underground utilities, new sidewalks, and new streetscapes.

“This does two things. One, it’s a facelift, it will make the area look new and bright,” said city spokesperson Mark Kruea. “But also it will provide the infrastructure, the utilities that we need for all of the new buildings and businesses that will come to the arts and innovation district.”

Schultz-Zwahr said he is excited about what’s to come.

“We’re super excited, and we can’t wait to see all the other businesses open up, just to see how much diversity we can bring in here,” he said.

For more details or to learn more about the Arts & Innovation district, you can visit the city of Myrtle Beach website.

