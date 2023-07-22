Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Pop up storms return Sunday

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:11 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A weak cold front will dissipate over the area on Sunday with a better chance of pop up storms in the afternoon.

SUNDAY

A weak front will remain stalled near the coast on Sunday and even drift back on shore. The result will be a slightly better chance of showers and storms Sunday afternoon and evening, but a washout is not expected. Sunday’s rain chance is slightly higher at 40%.

The heat index reaches 95 to 100 on Sunday.
The heat index reaches 95 to 100 on Sunday.(WMBF)

Temperatures will once again climb to into the upper 80s to near 90 with the heat index between 95 and 100.

A better chance of pop up storms returns on Sunday.
A better chance of pop up storms returns on Sunday.(WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

Next week will see more typical late July weather continuing. Daily temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90 at the beach and the lower 90s inland.

The upper atmosphere will be considerably drier next week compared to what we have seen recently. The result will be a mainly rain-free forecast outside of a stray shower or storm late in the week.

The heat index will gradually return to the triples digits by the end of next week.
The heat index will gradually return to the triples digits by the end of next week.(WMBF)

Temperatures and humidity will increase a bit by the mid to latter parts of next week and will push the heat index back over 100.

