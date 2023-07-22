Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Dog found abandoned in dumpster at park finds forever home

A dog that was found abandoned in a dumpster in a Kentucky park has found a forever home. (Source: WKYT)
By Grason Passmore and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - An abandoned dog found last week in a dumpster has been adopted.

City workers in Lexington found the animal, now known as Hamilton, in a dumpster at Constitution Park.

On Thursday, Geniene Piche adopted the pup. She is helping give Hamilton a second chance at a good life.

“To see that a dog had been dumped in that heat just broke my heart,” Piche said. “The second I saw her I just fell in love.”

Hamilton was located inside a closed dumpster behind Northern Elementary School. Piche, the school’s principal, was there when two parks and recreation employees pulled the underweight shepherd mix out.

“She was so sweet. She wasn’t scared of people and still had affection,” Piche said. “This is a great dog.”

Rescuers at the Lexington Humane Society said it was a miracle that Hamilton was found alive.

“We’re so grateful this ended on a positive note,” said Katy Stoess, a special events manager at the humane society.

Lexington authorities said they are fortunate this story has a happy ending but that isn’t always the case.

“I want people to be talking about animal cruelty laws. It’s happening,” said Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control Lt. Jai Hamilton. “We need to properly address it.”

Hamilton was one of the people to also help find the dog that now carries her name.

“I don’t really know what to think about that, but the more I do, I’m really just honored,” she said.

Jamakea Jackson, a Lexington resident, has been cited and is facing animal cruelty charges related to this case, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach rescue crews, Coast Guard continue searching for 20-year-old swimmer
Olivia Knighton from Massachusetts was killed in a boating accident on Wednesday, July 19 along...
‘Shining light’: 11-year-old killed on Intracoastal Waterway remembered for warm smile, love of soccer
Multiple agencies responded to reports of a missing boater along the Waccamaw River in Pawleys...
Deputies: Body recovered during search for missing boater in Georgetown County
North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue helps SCDNR investigate a boating accident along the...
Coroner’s office IDs 11-year-old killed in Intracoastal Waterway accident; SCDNR investigating
Police: Man killed after motorcycle collides with truck in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Horry County police arrest accused serial restaurant burglar
Architects still working on plans for proposed downtown theater in Myrtle Beach, city says
2 accused of breaking into Myrtle Beach area home, robbing victims at gunpoint
SCDNR sees uptick in interest for saltwater fishing
Grand Strand golf courses dominate Golfweek’s list of best public courses in South Carolina