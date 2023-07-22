1 hurt, 3 displaced after fire in Longs area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was taken to the hospital as crews responded to a fire in the Loris area on Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the blaze on Shrub Oak Trail just before 5 p.m.

The agency also said three adults were displaced as a result of the fire. They’re being offered help from the American Red Cross.

As of around 5:40 p.m., officials said the incident was under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.