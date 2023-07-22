Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

1 hurt, 3 displaced after fire in Longs area

(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was taken to the hospital as crews responded to a fire in the Loris area on Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the blaze on Shrub Oak Trail just before 5 p.m.

The agency also said three adults were displaced as a result of the fire. They’re being offered help from the American Red Cross.

As of around 5:40 p.m., officials said the incident was under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach rescue crews, Coast Guard continue searching for 20-year-old swimmer
Don becomes the first hurricane of the 2023 hurricane season.
FIRST ALERT: DON becomes the first hurricane of the 2023 hurricane season
Ali Spivey, Taquan Turner
2 accused of breaking into Myrtle Beach area home, robbing victims at gunpoint
Samuel Smith
Horry County police arrest alleged serial restaurant burglar
A member of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department's Ocean Rescue team uses a jet ski to try and find...
Rescue crews deploy drones, helicopters in search for missing swimmer in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

A better chance of pop up storms returns on Sunday.
FIRST ALERT: Pop up storms return Sunday
Don becomes the first hurricane of the 2023 hurricane season.
FIRST ALERT: DON becomes the first hurricane of the 2023 hurricane season
Officials in Pennsylvania said they believe they have found the body of a missing 2-year-old...
PA officials recover body believed to be Charleston toddler killed in flood
South Carolina's Department of Employment and Workforce released new numbers on employment in...
SC reports record number of people working, steady unemployment rate