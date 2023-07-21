SC reports record number of people working, steady unemployment rate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The man who leads the state’s Department of Employment and Workforce reported good news for the Palmetto State based on June numbers Friday.

SCDEW Executive Director William Floyd said 2.36 million people are working in the state, which represents a record high. That, combined with a 3.1% unemployment rate for June, unchanged from May, spells good news for the state, he said, which is continuing to attract “top-tier employers.”

“As I travel throughout the state, I remind employers of the workforce resources that DEW provides as a partner in the SC Works system,” Floyd said.

The state’s labor force participation rate grew from 56.5% in May to 56.7% in June, he said.

“The summer is a great time to enhance work skills through training, join or re-join our expanding workforce, and earn family-sustaining wages,” Floyd said.

He also touted SCDEW’s ability to develop Individual Employer Plans for recruitment, which can include using the SC Works Online Services system for vetting resumes, virtual or in-person job fairs and hiring events; social media, targeted marketing campaigns and direct referrals.

“DEW representatives and leadership work with employers to customize strategies to meet their needs, whether short-term or long-term,” Floyd said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.