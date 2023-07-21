Riverbanks Zoo needs your help naming harbor seal pup

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Riverbanks Zoo and Garden are calling on you to help name Riley the harbor seal’s pup.

Zookeepers have narrowed down the options so now it is your turn to help select a name.

Voting ends on August 2 at 5 p.m.

Since the baby seal has a few weeks before it is ready to join the rest of the pinnipeds for public viewing.

The zoo is offering a backstage peek of mom and pup on its ZooCam from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. and 5 p.m.-8 p.m. daily.

