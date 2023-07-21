Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Riverbanks Zoo needs your help naming harbor seal pup

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden hold a contest for people to pick the name of Riley's pup.
Riverbanks Zoo and Garden hold a contest for people to pick the name of Riley's pup.(Riverbanks Zoo and Garden)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Riverbanks Zoo and Garden are calling on you to help name Riley the harbor seal’s pup.

Zookeepers have narrowed down the options so now it is your turn to help select a name.

Voting ends on August 2 at 5 p.m.

Since the baby seal has a few weeks before it is ready to join the rest of the pinnipeds for public viewing.

The zoo is offering a backstage peek of mom and pup on its ZooCam from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. and 5 p.m.-8 p.m. daily.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach rescue crews, Coast Guard continue searching for 20-year-old swimmer
Olivia Knighton from Massachusetts was killed in a boating accident on Wednesday, July 19 along...
‘Shining light’: 11-year-old killed on Intracoastal Waterway remembered for warm smile, love of soccer
Multiple agencies responded to reports of a missing boater along the Waccamaw River in Pawleys...
Deputies: Body recovered during search for missing boater in Georgetown County
North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue helps SCDNR investigate a boating accident along the...
Coroner’s office IDs 11-year-old killed in Intracoastal Waterway accident; SCDNR investigating
Police: Man killed after motorcycle collides with truck in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Architects still working on plans for proposed downtown theater in Myrtle Beach, city says
SCDNR sees uptick in interest for saltwater fishing
Grand Strand golf courses dominate Golfweek’s list of best public courses in South Carolina
Barbie Barista cafe in Murrells Inlet
Barbie Baristas: Murrells Inlet coffee shop rebrands to embrace Barbie fever
Barbie Baristas: Murrells Inlet coffee shop rebrands to embrace Barbie fever