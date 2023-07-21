Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Rescue crews deploy drones, helicopters in search for missing swimmer in Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An all-out search is underway on Friday for a missing swimmer last seen in the Myrtle Beach waters.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department said a 20-year-old man disappeared on Thursday afternoon in the area of 25th Avenue South.

On Friday, rescue crews used drones, helicopters and jet skis to try and find the missing man.

“We’re doing a surface search. Again, more looking for any kind of: Do we see a body? Do we see anything in the water from the drone? Sometimes you get a better view from an aerial view with the drone or from a hotel vantage versus being on the beach end,” Capt. Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department explained.

The U.S. Coast Guard is also helping in the search for the missing swimmer.

Evans said that if crews do not find anything on Friday, they will have to suspend the search and re-group to decide where they should go from here.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach rescue crews, Coast Guard continue searching for 20-year-old swimmer
Olivia Knighton from Massachusetts was killed in a boating accident on Wednesday, July 19 along...
‘Shining light’: 11-year-old killed on Intracoastal Waterway remembered for warm smile, love of soccer
Multiple agencies responded to reports of a missing boater along the Waccamaw River in Pawleys...
Deputies: Body recovered during search for missing boater in Georgetown County
North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue helps SCDNR investigate a boating accident along the...
Coroner’s office IDs 11-year-old killed in Intracoastal Waterway accident; SCDNR investigating
Police: Man killed after motorcycle collides with truck in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

File photo
Honda moving ATV production from Timmonsville plant
Architects still working on plans for proposed Myrtle Beach downtown theater, city says
Paul Sheets died on Wednesday, according to the department’s Facebook post.
North Myrtle Beach police announce passing of retired sergeant
Ali Spivey, Taquan Turner
2 accused of breaking into Myrtle Beach area home, robbing victims at gunpoint