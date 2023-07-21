Rescue crews deploy drones, helicopters in search for missing swimmer in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An all-out search is underway on Friday for a missing swimmer last seen in the Myrtle Beach waters.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department said a 20-year-old man disappeared on Thursday afternoon in the area of 25th Avenue South.

On Friday, rescue crews used drones, helicopters and jet skis to try and find the missing man.

“We’re doing a surface search. Again, more looking for any kind of: Do we see a body? Do we see anything in the water from the drone? Sometimes you get a better view from an aerial view with the drone or from a hotel vantage versus being on the beach end,” Capt. Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department explained.

The U.S. Coast Guard is also helping in the search for the missing swimmer.

Evans said that if crews do not find anything on Friday, they will have to suspend the search and re-group to decide where they should go from here.

