Power outages in Horry County affecting over 5,000 residents

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - As storms roll through the Grand Strand, power outages are being reported by Horry Electric Cooperative and Santee Cooper affecting more than 5,000 residents.

HEC outage maps show a large group of outages in the North Myrtle Beach and Carolina Forest areas. Santee Cooper is reporting a majority of its outages near the Cherry Grove Beach area.

Power Outages in North Myrtle Beach(WMBF News)
Power outages in North Myrtle Beach(WMBF News)

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said crews with both companies are working to restore the power lost after strong storms rolled through the county.

To report an outage to Santee Cooper you can click here, and to report an outage to Horry Electic Cooperative, click here.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

