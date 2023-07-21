Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

North Myrtle Beach police announce passing of retired sergeant

Paul Sheets died on Wednesday, according to the department’s Facebook post.
Paul Sheets died on Wednesday, according to the department’s Facebook post.(North Myrtle Beach Police)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Police Department is mourning the loss of a former sergeant who served the city for over 30 years.

Paul Sheets died on Wednesday, according to the department’s Facebook post.

After playing football for Appalachian State, Sheets began his career in law enforcement in 1988 as a uniformed patrolman.

He then became a narcotics detective before being promoted to sergeant over the Criminal Investigations Division. Sheets stayed in that role until his 2019 retirement.

“Though he stood at 6′4, 295 lbs, Sgt Sheets’ sense of humor was larger than him,” the department stated in the post. “Those who knew and loved him find it hard to reflect on his precious memories without laughing. His dedication went beyond the badge as a loving husband to his wife, Mimi, and a loving father to his two daughters, Shelby and Darby.”

A viewing is set for Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the McMillian-Small Funeral Home.

Then the funeral will be held at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church at 11 a.m. on Monday. There will be a celebration of life for Sheets after the services at OD Arcade and Lounge.

The department did not say how Sheets died.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach rescue crews, Coast Guard continue searching for 20-year-old swimmer
Olivia Knighton from Massachusetts was killed in a boating accident on Wednesday, July 19 along...
‘Shining light’: 11-year-old killed on Intracoastal Waterway remembered for warm smile, love of soccer
Multiple agencies responded to reports of a missing boater along the Waccamaw River in Pawleys...
Deputies: Body recovered during search for missing boater in Georgetown County
North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue helps SCDNR investigate a boating accident along the...
Coroner’s office IDs 11-year-old killed in Intracoastal Waterway accident; SCDNR investigating
Police: Man killed after motorcycle collides with truck in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

More than 5,000 outages were reported by both companies Thursday night. As of Friday morning,...
Power restored in Horry County after Thursday night storms
Today will be the hottest day of the year so far.
FIRST ALERT: Warmest day of the year so far
Human Rights Commission considering hate crime ordinance.
Myrtle Beach Human Rights Commission discusses next steps for hate crime legislation
Myrtle Beach rescue crews, Coast Guard continue searching for 20-year-old swimmer