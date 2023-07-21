North Myrtle Beach police announce passing of retired sergeant

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Police Department is mourning the loss of a former sergeant who served the city for over 30 years.

Paul Sheets died on Wednesday, according to the department’s Facebook post.

After playing football for Appalachian State, Sheets began his career in law enforcement in 1988 as a uniformed patrolman.

He then became a narcotics detective before being promoted to sergeant over the Criminal Investigations Division. Sheets stayed in that role until his 2019 retirement.

“Though he stood at 6′4, 295 lbs, Sgt Sheets’ sense of humor was larger than him,” the department stated in the post. “Those who knew and loved him find it hard to reflect on his precious memories without laughing. His dedication went beyond the badge as a loving husband to his wife, Mimi, and a loving father to his two daughters, Shelby and Darby.”

A viewing is set for Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the McMillian-Small Funeral Home.

Then the funeral will be held at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church at 11 a.m. on Monday. There will be a celebration of life for Sheets after the services at OD Arcade and Lounge.

The department did not say how Sheets died.

