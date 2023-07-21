Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

NCHP: Teens killed in Robeson County dirt bike crash

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Two teenagers died late Thursday after a crash involving a dirt bike in Robeson County, according to an official.

1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened just after 10 p.m. in the area of Modest Road and Winston Road.

An investigation by the NCHP later determined the dirt bike and a pickup truck were both heading east on Modest Road at the time of the crash. The bike was then struck by the truck when it went into the middle of the eastbound lane with no lights equipped. The dirt bike also ended up wedged in the front bumper of the truck.

The two teenagers who died were on the dirt bike and were ejected as a result of the crash. They were later identified as 16-year-old William Locklear and 15-year-old Anthony Bethea.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

