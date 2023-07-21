Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach rescue crews, Coast Guard continue searching for 20-year-old swimmer

(Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad is continuing to search the waters near 25th Avenue South after reports of a missing swimmer.

Just before 5 p.m. beach rescue squads with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue were dispatched for a call of a 20-year-old swimmer in the water. Capt. Jon Evans said when crews arrived they could not find the swimmer which prompted a search.

Beach Rescue Squad Chief Brian Mitchell confirmed multiple agencies are assisting in the search and the U.S. Coast Guard arrived on scene to continue the search.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

