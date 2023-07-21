Myrtle Beach Human Rights Commission discusses next steps for hate crime legislation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach’s Human Rights Commission discussed a potential hate crime ordinance on Thursday, following several incidents of hateful fliers and mailers passed out all over the Grand Strand.

“I don’t care what group it’s for or against, it just shouldn’t be allowed,” said Dan Weinberger, who lives in Horry County.

Many of the mailers have displayed anti-Semitic messages. For some of the city’s Jewish residents, the recent incidents have brought back painful memories.

“A lot of people I know have lots of relatives who have survived, or have been murdered in the Holocaust, and so it is a terrifying time because when it started in the 30s, it started small,” said Murrells Inlet resident, Sylvia Conant.

Although several members of the commission and the community are in favor of a hate crime ordinance, some worry about how much of an impact it would actually have.

“The charge isn’t enough, it’s gotta stick,” said commission member Terry Livingston. “A prosecutor’s got to make that stick in court.”

Livingston and other commission members admit they’re in a tough spot, as the state of South Carolina does not have an anti-hate crime law, meaning offenders are likely to get off easy.

But residents like Colin Morgan, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, don’t want to wait for action to be taken on the state level.

“If we wait for laws to be done in terms of priority, we really get nothing,” said Morgan. “We need to learn to get into action, not just take it sitting down.”

