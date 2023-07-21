Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Mother welcomes 3rd daughter born on same day exactly 6 years apart

A woman in Louisiana says her three daughters have all been born on July 20, exactly six years...
A woman in Louisiana says her three daughters have all been born on July 20, exactly six years apart.(Jasmine Clark)
By Scottie Hunter and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A Louisiana woman is staying busy in July as she welcomes her newest bundle of joy into the world.

WAFB reports that Jasmine Clark gave birth to a little girl named Ja’Laijah Snowten on Thursday at a woman’s hospital in Baton Rouge.

Jasmine Clark gave birth to a little girl named Ja’Laijah Snowten on Thursday.
Jasmine Clark gave birth to a little girl named Ja’Laijah Snowten on Thursday. (Jasmine Clark)

And the date is extra special for Clark, as Ja’Laijah is her third child to be delivered on July 20 since 2011.

Clark has two other daughters, 6-year-old Jaliyah and 12-year-old Khamyria. Jaliyah was born on July 20, 2017, and Khamyria was born on July 20, 2011.

Each of the girls now shares the same birthday, exactly six years apart.

“We love the blessing of our newest little girl, and the fact that I can always throw one big party for all of my girls,” Clark said. “It’s truly a blessing and something that is definitely unique.”

According to Clark, she did not plan for each of her daughters to be born on the same day, but it has made remembering their birthdays a little easier.

Clark also has a 9-year-old son named Jamon who was born in February 2014.

The mother of four admits things can get challenging at times but she would not have it any other way.

“It’s very expensive and hard at times but I make it happen. I’m not exactly sure how I did this three times, but I love every single moment with these girls,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach rescue crews, Coast Guard continue searching for 20-year-old swimmer
Olivia Knighton from Massachusetts was killed in a boating accident on Wednesday, July 19 along...
‘Shining light’: 11-year-old killed on Intracoastal Waterway remembered for warm smile, love of soccer
Multiple agencies responded to reports of a missing boater along the Waccamaw River in Pawleys...
Deputies: Body recovered during search for missing boater in Georgetown County
North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue helps SCDNR investigate a boating accident along the...
Coroner’s office IDs 11-year-old killed in Intracoastal Waterway accident; SCDNR investigating
Police: Man killed after motorcycle collides with truck in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Architects still working on plans for proposed downtown theater in Myrtle Beach, city says
Horry County police arrest accused serial restaurant burglar
2 accused of breaking into Myrtle Beach area home, robbing victims at gunpoint
SCDNR sees uptick in interest for saltwater fishing
Grand Strand golf courses dominate Golfweek’s list of best public courses in South Carolina