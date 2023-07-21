Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Law enforcement officers transferring to S.C. could deal with DUI certification issues

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Like many growing areas in the Grand Strand, North Myrtle Beach is seeing an increase in population and with that, more law enforcement officers.

However, some of these new officers, are coming from out of state where the DUI certifications aren’t up to par with the South Carolina standards.

The South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy requires officers to be recertified or refreshed every two years.

North Myrtle Beach Police, currently have 80 police officers that are DUI Certified.

They said they require it for all traffic and patrol officers but, are getting many new officers transfers from out of state.

They said it’s important to get its new officers on board because some states don’t require officers to be DUI Certified, which means if an officer isn’t DUI certified they can’t arrest someone who is driving while intoxicated.

The certification is broken up into two different categories.

Field sobriety test deals with certain tests such as following a finger and walking a straight line.

The other is data master. This has to do with someone’s blood alcohol content which officers will test through someone’s breath.

North Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Sergeant Chris King is certified in both.

“The criminal justice academy does teach field sobriety with new recruits,” Sergeant King said. " But, if an officer transfers from another state, to here in South Carolina, sometimes classes aren’t available. So at that time, they would have to call a certified officer to come conduct the field sobriety test.”

That’s why, they said, not all officers are DUI certified since the requirement isn’t the same in other states.

If an uncertified officer does run into a driver they suspect is under the influence, they would have to call for backup. Officials say it makes sure they’ve kept the knowledge required to arrest and prosecute impaired drivers.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue helps SCDNR investigate a boating accident along the...
Coroner’s office IDs 11-year-old killed in Intracoastal Waterway accident; SCDNR investigating
Aztec Roofing employees were making their way from an early morning job, when out of nowhere, a...
‘They were really shaken up’: Dashcam video shows footage of truck towing a boat crash into another, driving away
Olivia Knighton from Massachusetts was killed in a boating accident on Wednesday, July 19 along...
‘Shining light’: 11-year-old killed on Intracoastal Waterway remembered for warm smile, love of soccer
Multiple agencies responded to reports of a missing boater along the Waccamaw River in Pawleys...
Deputies: Body recovered during search for missing boater in Georgetown County
Police: Shots fired at Myrtle Beach-area apartment complex

Latest News

Deputies: Body recovered during search for missing boater in Georgetown County
S.C. medical professionals see increase in accidental ingestion of edibles
Law enforcement officers transferring to S.C. could deal with DUI certification issues
Authorities searching for missing Georgetown County boater
Police: Man killed after motorcycle collides with truck in North Myrtle Beach