Law enforcement officers transferring to S.C. could deal with DUI certification issues

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Like many growing areas in the Grand Strand, North Myrtle Beach is seeing an increase in population and with that, more law enforcement officers.

However, some of these new officers, are coming from out of state where the DUI certifications aren’t up to par with the South Carolina standards.

The South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy requires officers to be recertified or refreshed every two years.

North Myrtle Beach Police, currently have 80 police officers that are DUI Certified.

They said they require it for all traffic and patrol officers but, are getting many new officers transfers from out of state.

They said it’s important to get its new officers on board because some states don’t require officers to be DUI Certified, which means if an officer isn’t DUI certified they can’t arrest someone who is driving while intoxicated.

The certification is broken up into two different categories.

Field sobriety test deals with certain tests such as following a finger and walking a straight line.

The other is data master. This has to do with someone’s blood alcohol content which officers will test through someone’s breath.

North Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Sergeant Chris King is certified in both.

“The criminal justice academy does teach field sobriety with new recruits,” Sergeant King said. " But, if an officer transfers from another state, to here in South Carolina, sometimes classes aren’t available. So at that time, they would have to call a certified officer to come conduct the field sobriety test.”

That’s why, they said, not all officers are DUI certified since the requirement isn’t the same in other states.

If an uncertified officer does run into a driver they suspect is under the influence, they would have to call for backup. Officials say it makes sure they’ve kept the knowledge required to arrest and prosecute impaired drivers.

