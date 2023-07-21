Horry County police arrest alleged serial restaurant burglar

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - After a lengthy investigation into numerous restaurant burglaries, the Horry County Police Department says they’ve arrested a man they believe to be the suspect.

Samuel Smith, 52, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with nine counts of second-degree burglary in connection to burglaries at several Grand Strand restaurants. He’s also charged with two counts of financial card transaction fraud and a count of entering a bank with intent to steal.

Warrants and police reports obtained by WMBF News state Smith is accused of burglarizing Sneaky Beagle, Handley’s, Doyle’s Pub & Grub and the Old Bull & Bush Pub and Eatery.

Smith’s first charge stems from an attempt to remove a cash deposit from a night depository at the South Atlantic Bank on River Oaks Drive in February. Warrants state he tried to steal from the registry using a fishing line and hook, but was unsuccessful.

The next three burglaries occurred at the Sneaky Beagle on March 31, May 6, and May 19, where he allegedly stole almost $15,000.

On June 7 and 11, warrants state Smith allegedly took two bottles of alcohol, two bank bags that contained $1,750, and another bank deposit bag with $320 from Handley’s Pub and Grub. He also allegedly burglarized Handley’s again on July 6, where he did not take anything - but caused $1,000 in damages by prying the front door open.

Arrest warrants show during the fourth burglary at the Sneaky Beagle on July 6, Smith took a decoy safe that contained an Apple AirTag. The tracking device later pinged at Smith’s home 30 minutes after the burglary and later helped authorities connect him to other burglaries in the area.

Reports state Smith then broke into the Doyle’s Pub and Grub on July 10 and removed two safes, but it is unclear how much money was in the safes.

The last burglary police connected to Smith was at The Old Bull and Bush on July 15, where $3,500 was taken in addition to the ashes of a beloved bartender who passed away earlier this year. It is unclear at this time if those ashes have been recovered.

HCPD officers then executed a search warrant in relation to one of the burglaries on Tuesday, and Smith was later arrested the following day.

Police were able to link all the cases of restaurant burglary after evidence in each of them suggested they were done by the same person. Officers served additional arrests for Smith on July 21 in connection to the burglaries.

Warrants also state Smith had three prior burglary convictions.

As of Friday evening, records show Smith is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.

