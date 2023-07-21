Honda moving ATV production from Timmonsville plant

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A part of Timmonsville’s longtime Honda plant is moving to North Carolina.

Honda announced Friday it will be moving its all-terrain vehicle production from the Pee Dee to its plant in Swepsonville, North Carolina. Honda said the Swepsonville plant will become “the exclusive production source for Honda ATVs in North America.”

The company also said the Timmonsville plant will continue to be the only facility in the world to produce Honda side-by-sides. Honda said the decision to expand side-by-side production in Timmonsville is aimed to meet increasing demand for its Pioneer and Talon models.

The company added that the plant “has the capacity to build 100,000 side-by-side models per year, with a cumulative investment of more than $450 million in its operations and employment of about 1,000 associates.”

Honda also celebrated 25 years in Timmonsville this past week with a ceremony that included company executives and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster in attendance.

A Honda spokesperson told WMBF News the change will also not have any impact on employment in Timmonsville.

