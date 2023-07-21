Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Honda moving ATV production from Timmonsville plant

The company also said the plant will continue to be the only facility in the world to produce Honda side-by-sides
File photo
File photo(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A part of Timmonsville’s longtime Honda plant is moving to North Carolina.

Honda announced Friday it will be moving its all-terrain vehicle production from the Pee Dee to its plant in Swepsonville, North Carolina. Honda said the Swepsonville plant will become “the exclusive production source for Honda ATVs in North America.”

The company also said the Timmonsville plant will continue to be the only facility in the world to produce Honda side-by-sides. Honda said the decision to expand side-by-side production in Timmonsville is aimed to meet increasing demand for its Pioneer and Talon models.

The company added that the plant “has the capacity to build 100,000 side-by-side models per year, with a cumulative investment of more than $450 million in its operations and employment of about 1,000 associates.”

Honda also celebrated 25 years in Timmonsville this past week with a ceremony that included company executives and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster in attendance.

A Honda spokesperson told WMBF News the change will also not have any impact on employment in Timmonsville.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach rescue crews, Coast Guard continue searching for 20-year-old swimmer
Olivia Knighton from Massachusetts was killed in a boating accident on Wednesday, July 19 along...
‘Shining light’: 11-year-old killed on Intracoastal Waterway remembered for warm smile, love of soccer
Multiple agencies responded to reports of a missing boater along the Waccamaw River in Pawleys...
Deputies: Body recovered during search for missing boater in Georgetown County
North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue helps SCDNR investigate a boating accident along the...
Coroner’s office IDs 11-year-old killed in Intracoastal Waterway accident; SCDNR investigating
Police: Man killed after motorcycle collides with truck in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Architects still working on plans for proposed Myrtle Beach downtown theater, city says
Paul Sheets died on Wednesday, according to the department’s Facebook post.
North Myrtle Beach police announce passing of retired sergeant
Ali Spivey, Taquan Turner
2 accused of breaking into Myrtle Beach area home, robbing victims at gunpoint
Multiple agencies responded to reports of a missing boater along the Waccamaw River in Pawleys...
Coroner IDs 72-year-old boater found in Waccamaw River