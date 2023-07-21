Grand Strand golf courses dominate Golfweek’s list of best public courses in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Twelve Myrtle Beach area golf courses were among the best public courses offered in the Palmetto State.

Golfweek unveiled its list of the “Best Courses You Can Play 2023.” It goes state-by-state and ranks public courses.

The courses on the list allow public access in some fashion, whether it’s daily green fees, through a resort or by staying at an affiliated hotel.

Golf courses along the Grand Strand dominated the list of South Carolina’s best public designs, earning 12 spots out of 20.

“The Golfweek list is a snapshot of what makes Myrtle Beach the game’s most popular travel destination. Grand Strand courses designed by Mike Strantz, Tom Fazio, Arnold Palmer and Tom Doak, among others, appear on the list, a testament to the area’s unmatched variety,” according to a press release.

Below are the golf courses on the list and their rankings:

#3 – Dunes Golf and Beach Club

#4 – Caledonia Golf & Fish Club

#5 – True Blue Golf Club

#7 – Tidewater Golf Club

#9 – Moorland Course at Legends Resort

#10 – TPC Myrtle Beach

#11 – King’s North at Myrtle Beach National

#13 – Heritage Club

#14 – Dye Course at Barefoot Resort

#15 – Grande Dunes Resort Course

#16 – Heathland Course at Legends Resort

#18 – Fazio Course at Barefoot Resort

Kiawah Island Golf Resort made the top of the list in the Palmetto State.

The highest-ranked course in the Myrtle Beach area, Dunes Golf and Beach Club, will be the site of the PGA TOUR’s Myrtle Beach Classic in 2024. It’s the first time in Myrtle Beach history a PGA TOUR event will take place along one of the Grand Strand courses.

The Myrtle Beach Classic, which will be classified as a Full-Field event, will be part of the PGA TOUR’s 2024 FedEx Cup schedule that will have a $3.9 million purse with 300 FedEx Cup points awarded to the champion.

