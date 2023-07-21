FIRST ALERT: Warmest day of the year so far

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Good morning! Today will be the warmest day of the year so far for many of you with our last bout of high humidity before the weekend.

TODAY

Despite a few clouds this morning, it’s going to be a beautiful one for those headed out to the beach or pool. A stiff west wind will keep temperatures warm today. Highs will climb into the middle 90s for the beaches this afternoon and the middle to upper 90s inland. The heat index will return to 105-110°.

Highs climb into the mid 90s today. A few spots inland make a run for 97°. (WMBF)

As far as storm chances go today, look for an isolated shower or storm closer to sunset and into the overnight hours. We should remain fairly dry through the day before a quick-moving disturbance brings the small chance of rain around 8 PM this evening.

A few showers will arrive late tonight and into Saturday AM. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

A passing cold front tonight and through early Saturday morning will bring cooler temperatures and a break from the excessive humidity for the weekend.

It’s still going to be warm for the weekend. It just won’t be as warm as what we’ve been dealing with the past week. Highs will fall into the upper 80s for the beaches with the lower 90s inland. We will hold onto the risk of a small shower chance on Saturday with the heat index in the middle-upper 90s. A few more clouds should arrive for the second half of the day Saturday.

The heat index falls below 100° as we head into the weekend. (WMBF)

The front won’t fully leave the region. As we head into Sunday, that stalled out front will still be around brining back the risk of a few more storms throughout the day. We will start off the day with partly cloudy skies. As we warm up throughout Sunday, look for afternoon showers & storms to develop. We’ll bring back rain chances at 40% for any Sunday plans.

Highs will be cooler but we will still feel the humidity and see the storm chances. (WMBF)

