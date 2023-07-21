Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Increasing chance of tropical development

Tropics Update
Tropics Update
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The chance of tropical development continues to increase in the Atlantic.

A small area of low pressure, located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, is producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central tropical Atlantic. Environmental conditions appear generally conducive for some gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form in the next several days, as it moves westward across the tropical Atlantic.

We now have a 40% chance of tropical development over the next week.
We now have a 40% chance of tropical development over the next week.

This system does not pose a threat to the Carolinas but does have a 40% chance of development over the next seven days.

Tropical Storm Don

Meanwhile, Don is still a tropical storm this morning but poses no threat to land. Don is expected to weaken later this weekend.

FIRST ALERT: Warmest day of the year so far
