Coroner IDs 72-year-old boater found in Waccamaw River

Multiple agencies responded to reports of a missing boater along the Waccamaw River in Pawleys...
Multiple agencies responded to reports of a missing boater along the Waccamaw River in Pawleys Island.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office released the name of the boater whose body was recovered from the Waccamaw River Thursday.

Fred Walters, 72, of Pawleys Island, was recovered after his boat was found a drift, according to Coroner Chase Ridgeway. Ridgeway said an autopsy is set for Friday at MUSC.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the boat was found around 10 a.m. After that, the sheriff’s office, along with other agencies, were called to an area near The Reserve Marina in Pawleys Island.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said sonar equipment helped locate Walters, and dive team members recovered the body at 12:15 p.m.

Walters came out to the river to fish and was near the marina’s canal, deputies said.

SCDNR said they are continuing to investigate the incident.

Multiple agencies responded to reports of a missing boater along the Waccamaw River in Pawleys Island.
