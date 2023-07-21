Submit a Tip
Celebrating Barbie weekend at Pink and Red in Myrtle Beach

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You’ll find all things pink at Pink and Red in Myrtle Beach!

Locally owned and operated, Pink and Red is known for their bright colored fashions, fabulous accessories, and monogrammed pieces.

We loved checking out their new Lilly Pulitzer arrivals, gifts with purchase, and everything you need to brighten up your summer wardrobe.

Come along with us, dolls!

