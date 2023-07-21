Submit a Tip
Bryce Young, Panthers agree to terms on rookie contract

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass during NFL football practice,...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass during NFL football practice, Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)(Erik Verduzco | AP)
By Michael Owens
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WMBF) - The Carolina Panthers have secured their quarterback of the future.

Top overall draft pick Bryce Young agreed to terms with the team on Friday ahead of training camp opening next week in Spartanburg, per a statement from the team.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the deal is reportedly worth $41.22 million and also includes a $27 million signing bonus. Terms of the contract were not officially disclosed by the Panthers.

The Panthers selected Young out of Alabama with the first overall pick in April’s NFL draft after trading wide receiver DJ Moore and other picks to the Chicago Bears.

Young was also handed first-team reps during OTAs in June.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

